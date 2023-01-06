ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK (WSPA) – The Buffalo Bills will play Sunday afternoon in the first game since Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The game will be played at Highmark Stadium at 1 p.m. on WSPA.

The NFL said Thursday it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field.

On Friday, Hamlin’s agent announced that Hamlin was breathing on his own since the breathing tube was removed from his throat.