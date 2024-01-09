ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Fire Department is on the scene of a working fire Tuesday morning at a manufacturing building.

The fire department said they responded to the fire at Linamar located at 2169 Hendersonville Road.

Firefighters determined that the fire began as a dumpster fire full of wood chips inside the Pisgah Building.

Officials said the building has been evacuated as first responders continue to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported and the fire remains under investigation by the Asheville Fire Department.