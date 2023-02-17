LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) – Police evacuated a building in downtown Laurens due to a suspicious package Friday afternoon.

According to the Laurens Police Department, the package was found at 101 Silver Street around 4:50 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said they evacuated the immediate area and the entire building.

Police are asking the public to avoid the downtown area due to the large law enforcement presence.

Laurens Police said they don’t believe anyone is in immediate danger and the situation is contained.