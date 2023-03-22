SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – While driving along Interstate 85, it’s hard to miss the massive new buildings and construction.

“One’s a logistics facility for a company that wants to come to Spartanburg and be close to the market where there’s an inland port and it could be a possible BMW supplier as well as any other manufacturing company, and the others are spec buildings. Speculative buildings that are going to go up,” said Councilman David Britt with Spartanburg County Council.

Britt said while the company who has bought the logistics facility is remaining anonymous for now, this all ties into Spartanburg’s appeal to international companies.

Businesses from 27 different countries call Spartanburg home, which is where much of the county’s growth stems from. Britt said, in turn, this has given not just the county more, but has given Spartanburg residents better quality of life.

“Your tax dollars go a long way a lot farther than they did 30 years ago,” said Britt. “We haven’t asked the citizens of Spartanburg…we haven’t had to increase property taxes for all these nice things here.”

Britt said the companies that are choosing to locate in Spartanburg are more beneficial to residents than they may realize.

“70 percent of their tax revenue goes to the schools,” said Britt.

While some see growth and think crowds and traffic, county council said they are finding ways to continue the growth but without those downsides it typically brings.

“The county gets a limited amount to invest in roads so we are attacking that. We as a council are discussing a one penny sales tax that will go to tally for roads,” said Britt.