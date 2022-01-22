Bull riding returns to Greenville for 2nd straight year

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Professional bull riders on the PBR Pendleton Whiskey Tour competed and put on a show for fans Saturday night at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

This is the second straight year the event was held in Greenville after it returned to the Upstate last year for the first time since 2018. Greenville was the first stop on the tour this year.

“I think tonight is just a good event to get out of your head in Greenville,” said attendee Garrett Fowler. “Good cultural event. [I] feel like you don’t get to see a lot of bull riding in general in South Carolina…It’s a sport unlike any other.”

More than 500 bull riders from around the world hold PBR memberships and compete in over 200 events each year across several tours with the ultimate goal being to qualify for the world finals.

Marcos Gloria, a Brazilian native, took home the victory in Greenville with 40.5 points and a first place prize of $8,833. With the win, Gloria rose to No. 20 in the world rankings.