Health officials announce additional COVID-19 infections in Buncombe Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York’s Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Health officials have identified additional cases of the novel coronavirus in Buncombe County residents.

There are now 255 cases of coronavirus in NC.

There are now three known cases of COVID-19 in Buncombe County residents and one COVID-19 case associated with a traveler to Buncombe County, health officials said Sunday.

First COVID-19 Case Associated with Buncombe County:

The individual, a resident of New York State, visited Asheville on March 10-13, 2020, at which time they developed symptoms of COVID-19. They were tested and immediately traveled on to Macon County for isolation. Health officials who did the testing notified the individual’s close contacts and provided them with appropriate guidance.

Second Confirmed Case:

The second confirmed case, announced on March 21, 2020, is a Buncombe County resident who was tested on March 16, 2020. Since being tested for COVID-19, they have been in isolation. The source of this individual’s infection is unknown at this time. BCHHS Communicable Disease staff continue to identify, notify and interview this individual’s close contacts. All asymptomatic contacts are instructed to stay at home and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days following their last contact to the case. Symptomatic close contacts are being sent for testing for COVID-19 and instructed to isolate themselves at home until further direction from BCHHS Public Health.

Third Confirmed Case:

The third confirmed case, announced March 22, 2020, is a resident of Buncombe County who was a close contact to the traveler from New York State. They became symptomatic on March 15, 2020, the date they were tested. The individual has been isolated at their home since they were tested. BCHHS Communicable Disease staff have notified all their close contacts and provided them with appropriate guidance.

Fourth Confirmed Case:

The fourth confirmed case, announced on March 22, 2020, is a resident of Buncombe County who had recent out-of-state travel, which is suspected as being the source of their infection. This person became symptomatic on March 15 and was tested for COVID-19 on March 17. They have been isolated at home since they developed symptoms. BCHHS Communicable Disease staff have notified all their close contacts and provided them with appropriate guidance.

All Buncombe County residents who have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 are doing well under home isolation and remain cooperative with BCHHS Public Health staff.

Further details about these individuals will not be released by BCHHS Public Health to protect their privacy.

