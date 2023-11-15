BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man wanted in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Buncombe County was arrested Wednesday in Tennessee.

The robbery happened at the Quality Plus gas station on Saturday, according to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies identified the suspect as Brent Anthony Holland.

Holland was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and arrested near Cookeville, Tennessee with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, Cookeville Police Department, Johnson City Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigations, and the Asheville Police Department.