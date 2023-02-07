BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County has reached a settlement with the family of Matthew Maienza for $1.25 million dollars.

On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to 911 calls from a neighborhood in Avery’s Creek. One of the 911 calls described a naked man in the driveway of the caller’s home.

Upon arrival, Maienza assaulted the first Deputy from the Sheriff’s Office to arrive and was then tased twice. He then ran and was taken into custody a short time later.

After being taken into custody, he became unresponsive and Deputies administered Narcan and performed CPR. He was taken by EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Maienza died the next day.

“I offer my condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Maienza,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

The NC SBI conducted an independent investigation into the incident and the Buncombe County District Attorney cleared the Deputies of criminal charges.