Buncombe Co. chief deputy resigns following state investigation, sheriff releases statement

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County chief deputy who was under investigation by the state has resigned, according to the sheriff’s office.
7 News previously reported Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt was placed on paid administrative leave back in April while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted an investigation involving him.
Details about the investigation are limited.
Sheriff Quentin Miller released the following statement on Eberhardt’s resignation:
On April 24th, I placed Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt on paid administrative leave while the North Carolina SBI conducted an investigation involving him. Chief Deputy Eberhardt and the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office fully cooperated with the SBI’s investigation, which has now concluded with a charge being filed by the North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys. I have accepted the resignation of Chief Deputy Eberhardt from the Sheriff’s Office effective today.
I am very limited in what I can say before this case is adjudicated in the courts, and will have no additional comments on the charge until this process is concluded.
However, I am clear on what I know about Don Eberhardt in more than 21 years of our friendship. Don Eberhardt is a good man and a good law enforcement officer. While I may be expected to distance myself from him right now, I will tell you that I will not walk away from him as a person and as a friend. I am thankful for his service to our community and his service in his role as Chief. I ask that you keep Don and his family in your prayers.