Buncombe Co. chief deputy resigns following state investigation, sheriff releases statement

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County chief deputy who was under investigation by the state has resigned, according to the sheriff’s office.

7 News previously reported Chief Deputy Don Eberhardt was placed on paid administrative leave back in April while the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations conducted an investigation involving him.

Details about the investigation are limited.

Sheriff Quentin Miller released the following statement on Eberhardt’s resignation: