Picture of drugs, guns, vest seized (Source: Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for drug trafficking on Friday.

Deputies pulled a car over on Tunnel Road in Asheville.

Jose Lynn Espada Jr. had the following items:

Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver

Stoger .40 caliber handgun

Kelvar Vest

158.2 grams of Crack Cocaine

4.8 grams of Fentanyl

$11,762

Jose Lynn Espada Jr. was charged with: