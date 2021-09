BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a suspect wanted on three counts of contributing to a delinquency of a juvenile.

Deputies are attempting to located James Russell Morrow, 18, of Fairview.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies attempted to located Morrow at his known address Friday, but was not able to locate him.

Anyone with information about Morrow’s whereabouts are asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.