BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA)- Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office are asking for help from the public to find two people in Buncombe County.

The suspects and a vehicle were seen near Candler between November 21 and November 23.

Investigators are trying to find the suspects in connection to a fraud investigation involving identity theft, and larceny of an item.

This vehicle is believed to be in the Greenville, South Carolina area.

If you have any information on the identity of these individuals or the vehicle you can call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at 828-250-4448.