Buncombe Co. deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 13-year-old girl that was last seen on Tuesday.

Lillian Kirby (Source: Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said Lillian Kirby was last seen Tuesday before she left her house sometime during the night.

Kirby is approximately 5’ 9” and weighs about 170 pounds with short red/blonde hair and has green eyes.

Deputies said Kirby may have changed her hair color.

Kirby may have been in the area of the Walmart on Airport Rd on Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said Kirby has medical issues and she has not been taking her medication.

Anyone with information about Kirby’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670