BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that they are looking for a missing teenager that was last seen on Sunday in the Fairview area of Buncombe County.

Deputies said that Johnny Gyska, 15, was last seen at his home. Gyska is approximately 5’ 8”. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Gyska was last seen wearing a tan hoodie with Chinese writing, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about the location of Johnny Gyska is asked to contact the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670