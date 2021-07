BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A Buncombe County deputy facing child abuse charges has been fired.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Matthew Lund was charged with four counts of misdemeanor Child Abuse and four counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor on July 23.

The sheriff’s office said Sheriff Quentin Miller terminated Lund’s employment effective immediately.

No other details about the charges were immediately available.