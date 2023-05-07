BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A deputy with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s office was shot early Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy was shot outside of the Magistrate’s Office while attempting to serve a warrant.

The subject was also shot and left the scene but has been taken into custody.

Both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

The deputy is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Buncombe County Detention Facility and Magistrate’s Office, located at 20 Davidson Drive remains under lockdown as the North Carolina SBI investigates the shooting.

