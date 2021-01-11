Buncombe Co. detention officer put on leave after arrest

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A detention officer in Buncombe County has been put on administrative leave following his arrest.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Justice was arrested Monday and charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The sheriff’s office said the charge was not related to Justice’s work.

An internal investigation is also being conducted by the sheriff’s office.

Justice was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and has since been released on $3,000 bond.