Buncombe Co. faces new restaurant restrictions

BUNCOMBE CO, N.C. (WSPA)- Effective Saturday at 5 p.m., restaurants in Buncombe County will go from 50% indoor capacity to 30%.

It’s a rule that’s making some restaurants like Jargon close temporarily.

“It’s devastating,” Owner Sean Piper said.

At full capacity, Jargon, which sits just outside of downtown Asheville, holds 49 people.

But now, Piper said, “30% of that is 14. On any given night I have 15 to 17 employees working.”

He says with just their staff alone, they’d be over the limit.

That’s why he made the hard decision to close temporarily, starting Sunday.

“It’s tough. This business has been brutal,” Piper said.

It’s a decision that he didn’t want to have to make, but says he hopes will help them in the long run.

“There’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of fear,” Piper said. “I have some high-risk employees. So I’ve always done right by them, I would never put them in harms way and this was the best decision, and they’re all willing to come back and rock this when we can.”

Jargon isn’t the only restaurant temporarily closing.

Several others in the area are having to do the same.

Piper’s message to them, “Keep the fight guys, don’t stop, keep fighting. Do whatever you can. I think they’ve all made the right decisions for their own restaurants accordingly. And uh, this will end.”

He said they hope to reevaluate whether or not to open again in a month..



The order will also reduce the number of indoor social gatherings with people outside of households to two people.