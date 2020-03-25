Buncombe Co. issues ‘Stay Home – Stay Safe’ declaration

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County has issued a declaration directing residents to “Stay Home – Stay Safe” beginning Thursday at 8:00pm.

The county said the intent of the declaration is to minimize opportunities for exposure and transmission of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

Residents are being directed to limit movements outside of their homes which are not deemed essential.

The declaration is in place until April 9 at 6:00am but the could be revised or extended, according to Buncombe County.

The county released a list of guidelines for residents:

Buncombe County residents can:

Go to the grocery and convenience store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and healthcare necessities

Visit a health care facility for medical services that cannot be provided virtually (call first!)

Go to a restaurant, for take-out, delivery, or drive-thru service only

Care for or support a friend, family member, or pet

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog (as long as social distancing measures are maintained)

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian

Help others to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business that delivers

Buncombe County residents should not:

Go out at all if they are sick

Go to work, unless providing essential services as defined by this order

Visit friends and family if there is no specific, urgent need

Be closer than 6 feet from others if out in public

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skill nursing facilities, or other residential care facilities, except for limited exceptions as provided by the specific facility

Travel, except for essential travel and activities.

Engage in door to door solicitation

Activities considered essential:

For health and safety

To get necessary supplies and services

For outdoor activities (walking, hiking, golfing, running, cycling, using greenways)

For work for essential businesses/operations

To take care of others

The county also released a list of frequently asked questions regarding the declaration:

What is the difference between “Stay Home – Stay Safe” and “Shelter in Place”?

Under a Stay Home declaration residents can still perform essential services and conduct essential travel. Shelter in Place is a declaration that Buncombe County may use in the future. Shelter in Place only permits Emergency travel and Emergency services, so it is fundamentally more restrictive than a Stay Home order. Buncombe County is not currently planning to enact a Shelter in Place order.

I live outside of Buncombe County. How does this affect me?

If you work in Buncombe County, then your business/employer must comply with this order. You are allowed to travel through Buncombe County and conduct essential activities within Buncombe County and to return home.

What is considered essential travel?

Any travel related to the provision of or access to essential activities, essential governmental functions, essential businesses and operations, or minimum basic operations.

Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities, or other vulnerable persons

Travel to or from education institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals, and other related services

Travel to return to a place of residence from outside the jurisdiction

Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including to transport children pursuant to a custody agreement

Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside the County. Individuals are strongly encouraged to verify that their transportation out of the County remains available and functional prior to commencing such travel

Am I allowed to travel?

You are allowed to travel for purposes of essential business and essential activities

Am I allowed to go outside to exercise?

Yes – but maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet from all others.

Enforcement Activities

Can I get arrested for violating this order?

All Buncombe County Law Enforcement entities will enforce the order through education, dialogue, and seeking voluntary cooperation from all residents and businesses. If voluntary cooperation is not achieved Buncombe County Law Enforcement is equipped to enforce these restrictions through citations or misdemeanor charges. Any person violating any prohibition or restriction imposed by this order shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.

How do I report a violation of this order?

Report violations to your Local Law Enforcement Agency via a Non-emergency line.

I live in (Woodfin/Black Mountain/Weaverville/Biltmore Forest/Montreat/Asheville) – does this order apply to me?

Yes – this order applies to all residents within Buncombe County.

Does this order apply to the homeless?

No – homeless are exempt from this restriction but are urged to find shelter.

Essential Businesses:

Essential Health Care Operations, Including: research and laboratory services hospitals walk-in-care health facilities emergency veterinary and livestock services elder care medical wholesale and distribution home health care workers or aides for the elderly doctor and emergency dental nursing homes, or residential health care facilities or congregate care facilities medical supplies and equipment manufacturers and providers blood drive and blood collection sites

Essential Infrastructure, Including: utilities including power generation, fuel supply and transmission public water and wastewater telecommunications and data centers airports/airlines transportation infrastructure such as roads, bus, rail, or for-hire vehicles, garages hotels, and places of accommodation, when used Any employees who work for a business or organization deemed essential can stay in any lodging.

Essential Manufacturing, Including: food processing, manufacturing agents, including all foods and beverages chemicals medical equipment/instruments pharmaceuticals sanitary products telecommunications microelectronics/semi-conductor agriculture/farms household paper products

Essential Retail, Including: grocery stores including all food and beverage stores pharmacies convenience stores farmer’s markets gas stations restaurants/bars (but only for take-out/delivery) hardware and building material stores pawn shops

Essential Services, Including: trash and recycling collection, processing and disposal mail and shipping services laundromats building cleaning and maintenance child care services auto repair warehouse/distribution and fulfillment funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries storage for essential businesses animal shelters

News Media

Financial Institutions, Including: banks insurance payroll accounting notary public services related to financial markets

Providers of Basic Necessities to Economically Disadvantaged Populations, Including: homeless shelters and congregate care facilities food banks human services providers whose function includes the direct care of patients in state-licensed or funded voluntary programs; the care, protection, custody and oversight of individuals both in the community and in state-licensed residential facilities; those operating community shelters and other critical human services agencies providing direct care or support

Construction, Including: skilled trades such as electricians, plumbers other related construction firms and professionals for essential infrastructure, to include public works, roads and bridges, or for emergency repair and safety purposes

Defense defense and national security-related operations supporting the U.S. Government or a contractor to the US government, to include the Defense Industry Base’s (DIB) Essential Critical Infrastructure

Essential Services Necessary to Maintain the Safety, Sanitation and Essential Operations of Residences or Other Essential Businesses, Including: law enforcement fire prevention and response building code enforcement security emergency management and response building cleaners or janitors general maintenance whether employed by the entity directly or a vendor automotive repair disinfection

Vendors that Provide Essential Services or Products, Including Logistics and Technology Support, Child Care and Services: logistics technology support for online services child care programs and services government owned or leased buildings essential government services



For any Buncombe County business looking for exemption during shutdown:

Buncombe County has a process to evaluate businesses and allow them the ability to continue operations as an essential business IF they are deemed to be essential by following this process. Businesses not explicitly covered in this guidance are assumed to be non-essential until they are confirmed as essential by Buncombe County Government.

Send email to business@buncombecounty.org

In the email, provide the following: Business Name Point of Contact, including: Name Email address Phone number Mailing address Nature of their business and why they should be deemed essential Business website address

Please be aware that this is a new process and Buncombe County is experiencing a high volume of requests, so the response could be delayed.

Requests by businesses to be designated an essential function as described above, should only be made if they are NOT covered by the guidance.