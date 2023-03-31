BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County man was arrested on a charge of statutory rape of a child by adult.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were made aware Thursday of a sexual assault of a juvenile.

Investigators said they, along with the Department of Social Services, were able to identify the suspect and conduct a search of his home.

32-year-old Christopher Murray Upshaw was arrested Thursday and is being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.