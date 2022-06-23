BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies charged a man in Buncombe County Thursday with child sex crimes.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, 71-year-old Raphael Collins McDowell, III was charged with first degree Sexual Offense with a Child and Indecent Liberties with a Minor.

Investigators said they conducted multiple interviews after they received a report about the crimes which happened in 2009.

McDowell was arrested Thursday and taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center where he is being held on $200,000 bond.