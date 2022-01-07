Buncombe Co. man sentenced to prison for sex crimes against minor

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A Buncombe County man was sentenced to prison for sex crimes against a minor.

According to the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office, William Darryl Marler, 57, was sentenced on Jan. 6 to serve 18-26 years in prison. Deputies said during the investigation, Marler was interviewed and made an admission of the sexual assault.

Officials said the sheriff’s office charged him with:

One count indecent liberties with a child

One count first degree statutory sex offense of a child 13 years or younger

Marler is currently in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center.