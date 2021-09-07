Buncombe Co. participates in Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – During Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, Buncombe County is taking extra steps to help prevent suicides in the area.

Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS), the Buncombe County Child Fatality Prevention Team (CFPT) and the Community Child Protection Team (CCPT) have partnered together to create an awareness campaign designed to reach families of K-12 youth in Buncombe County.

According to the press release by BCHHS, the goal is to ensure that individuals have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide.

During this week, BCHHS, Vaya Health and school communities will be sharing vital information to families and children impacted by suicide.

Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the U.S. 132 Americans die every day as a result of suicide, said BCHHS. One person in N.C. dies every six hours.

This week, also known as National Suicide Prevention Awareness Week, Vaya Health will host free virtual screenings of “Suicide: The Ripple Effect” starting at 5 p.m. from Sept. 6-10.

The film shines a light on people who are using experiences with suicide to help prevent others from committing suicide.

Knowing the signs of suicidality is key to offering timely support. According to Stanford Children’s Health, the warning signs of suicidality include:

Noticeable changes in eating or sleeping habits,

Unexplained or unusually severe, violent, or rebellious behavior,

Withdrawal from family or friends,

Sexual promiscuity, truancy, and vandalism,

Drastic personality change,

Agitation, restlessness, distress, or panicky behavior,

Talking or writing about committing suicide, even jokingly,

Giving away prized possessions and

Doing worse in school

If you know anyone who is struggling with suicidal thoughts, Vaya Health’s 24/7 Access to Care Line phone number is 1-800-849-6127.