BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Schools have announced that all Buncombe County Schools will be closed on Monday, due to a high number of boil water advisories and water outages that are affecting school buildings.

All Buncombe County schools will be on an asynchronous remote learning day for students on Monday.

Students will have up to five days to complete assignments and will be counted as present for the day or class period upon completion of assignments. Teachers will post assignments by 10 a.m. on Monday.

Buncombe County schools will continue to monitor this situation and will advise staff and families of any further schedule changes in a timely manner.