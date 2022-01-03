Buncombe Co. Schools to have remote learning day due to winter weather

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County Schools announced students will participate in a asynchronous remote learning Monday due to winter weather.

School officials said all assignments will be posted by the teacher by 10 a.m. Monday.

Students will have up to 5 days to complete assignments. Students will be counted present for the day/class period upon completion of assignments.

For BCS staff, 10-month employees may work or use accrued leave. 11/12-month staff may work or take leave with supervisor permission. Staff who are able to complete their job functions from home may work remotely. Clock in/out on Timekeeper may be done remotely.

