ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office warned the public on Thursday of an ongoing scam where callers identify themselves as employees of the sheriff’s office.

The scammers said that you have failed to respond to a jury summons and now owe fines and that there is a warrant out for your arrest. Additionally, unless you pay the fine immediately, you will be arrested.

According to the sheriff’s office, they will never ask for payment for fines or judgments to be paid over the phone and there is no fine for missing jury duty.

The scammers are not local and, according to Deputies, will ask you to put money on a prepaid debit card and give them the info over the phone in order to pay fines.

If you receive a call or voicemail from (828) 630-8301, do not engage in conversation. Deputies advise that you should hang up and not to call the number back.