UPDATE:(2/28)- The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said that Jaquoia Harner has been found safe.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY (WSPA) – A 15-year-old girl has been missing for a month.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Jaquoia Harner, from the Arden area. She was last seen at her home on the morning of January 26, wearing a light-colored hoodie, shorts, and pink slides.

Harner is five feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to call the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 250-6670.