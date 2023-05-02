BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – The Special Olympics are back in Buncombe County with the annual Spring Games returning for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 4, hundreds of athletes, ages eight and older, will represent their schools and programs by competing and showcasing their skills at TC Roberson Football Stadium. Events will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and include traditional track and field events, wheelchair events and developmental events.

“We are excited to get Special Olympics up and running again after COVID-19,” said Mac Stanley, local coordinator for the event. “It will truly be a bright spot in our programming and we look forward to cheering for our Buncombe County athletes.”

More information can be found on the North Carolina Special Olympics website.