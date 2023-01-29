BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) – A Buncombe County woman won big after picking Powerball numbers blindly.

Renee Komanetsky, 50, of Weaverville, decided to close her eyes, pointed to the numbers randomly and won $100,000.

“I had to go with my gut and my gut said just to close my eyes and pick,” Komanetsky said.

The winner mentioned that she usually buys Quick Pick tickets when she plays Powerball but decided to close her eyes when she logged on to the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

“It was just something I tried this time,” she said in a release. “I guess I’ll be doing all my tickets that way now.”

Komanetsky purchased her ticket during the January 14 drawing. She matched numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, but the prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit.

“When I saw I won I didn’t think it was real,” she said. “I thought something was wrong with the app.”

The next Powerball drawing is on Monday, Jan. 30 for $613 million.