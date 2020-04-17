Buncombe Co. woman wins over $775K playing NC lottery online

BUNCOMBE CO., NC (WSPA) – A Buncombe County woman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars after playing the Carolina Cash 5 game online.

According to the NC Education Lottery, Benita Johnson of Asheville couldn’t visit a store to play so she bought her ticket through Online Play on the lottery website.

Johnson matched all five numbers in the March 26 drawing and took home $548,874 after taxes.

“My aunt and I were very close,” said Johnson of the special meaning of winning on that day. “I cared for her until she passed. The address on my aunt’s house was 326 and that’s the date I won. We always talked about winning the Cash 5. We talked about it all the time. So, I had a little sense of sadness, but grateful for the blessing.”

Johnso said she plans to use the money to pay off her son’s vehicle, donate to her church, and maybe build a new deck for her hand her husband to enjoy.

The NC Education Lottery lifted a requirement for winners to claim their prize in person due to North Carolina’s Stay at Home order.

Shortly after the drawing, Johnson received an email congratulating her on her win. Since she had an online account, the lottery gave her the option of receiving the prize money through electronic funds transfer or by certified check.