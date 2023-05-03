HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man investigators said used social media to solicit sexual acts from a teenager.

The sheriff’s office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested Jeffrey Paul Radocha, of Buncombe County, on Tuesday on a charge of solicitation of a child by a computer to commit an unlawful sex act.

The sheriff’s office said Radocha used a social media profile to solicit sexual acts from a 14 year old child. During the course of its investigation, the sheriff’s office said Radocha traveled to Henderson County to meet the child.

“The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is committed to pursuing and bringing to justice individuals who exploit and victimize our children. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to safeguard our community’s most vulnerable population,” said Sheriff Lowell Griffin.

Radocha is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Center. The Sheriff’s Office reminds parents to monitor their children’s online activity, educate them about online safety, and report any suspicious activity to law enforcement.