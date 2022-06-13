BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Buncombe County outlined closures and a schedule of Juneteenth events beginning Friday, June 17 ahead of the holiday.

Juneteenth was made a county holiday by the Board of Commissions in 2021, closing facilities the Friday on or before Juneteenth’s actual date of observance on June 19.

“Pausing for the holiday will help raise awareness about the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States,” the county wrote in a statement. “Formally recognizing Juneteenth is also a major step in acknowledging diversity and inclusion gaps we are actively seeking to address. Equity is one of Buncombe County’s primary core values, and Buncombe County is honored to commemorate this important date in history.”

County offices and public libraries will be closed on Friday, June 17

Buncombe County will also be sponsoring a Freedom Festival that includes art and music on Saturday, June 18 at Pack Square Park in downtown Asheville.

Below is a list of the various county buildings and services that will be closed on certain days throughout the holiday weekend:

Buncombe County Courthouse

Buncombe County courts observe the North Carolina Judicial Branch Holiday schedule and will be in session on Friday, June 17. The Buncombe County Courthouse will be open on Friday, June 17. Please check your court date, failing to appear in court can result in an order for arrest and financial penalty.

Libraries

All Buncombe County public libraries will be closed June 17-18. Per their regular schedule libraries are closed on Sundays & Mondays and will reopen on Tuesday, June 21. Access our digital resources at buncombecounty.org/library.

Mountain Mobility

Mountain Mobility is only operating ADA paratransit service on Friday, June 17. No other trips will be served.

Health & Human Services

All BCHHS offices including the Immunization Clinic will be closed Friday, June 17.

Register of Deeds

The Buncombe County Register of Deeds will be closed Friday, June 17. Online services will remain available.

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office

Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office front desk will be closed Friday, June 17, all other operations will be on a normal schedule.

Emergency Services

Administrative offices will be closed Friday, June 17. EMS and 911 maintain normal operations.

Solid Waste

The Landfill and Transfer Station will operate a regular schedule on Friday, June 17.

Waste Pro will operate on their regular collection schedule.

Recreation Services

Administrative offices are closed on Friday, June 17. All Buncombe County parks and pools will be open on their regular schedule.