Burglar breaks into same storage building 4 times in McDowell Co., deputies say

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in McDowell County are looking for a burglar they believe broke into the same storage building multiple times taking thousands of dollars worth of property.

The storage building, located on a property on Mudcut Road was broken into four times, deputies said.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened in August, September, and October:

Week of August 17 – More than $18,000 worth of tools, knives, and collectibles taken. Week of August 30 – $600 generator taken September 24-25 – Nothing taken but building was forcibly entered Week of October 26 – Trail camera and propane tank with a total of $125 taken

The suspect was captured on video during the last break-in, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Manis at 828-652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your tip to 888777.