Burglar breaks into same storage building 4 times in McDowell Co., deputies say

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Deputies in McDowell County are looking for a burglar they believe broke into the same storage building multiple times taking thousands of dollars worth of property.

The storage building, located on a property on Mudcut Road was broken into four times, deputies said.

According to the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries happened in August, September, and October:

  1. Week of August 17 – More than $18,000 worth of tools, knives, and collectibles taken.
  2. Week of August 30 – $600 generator taken
  3. September 24-25 – Nothing taken but building was forcibly entered
  4. Week of October 26 – Trail camera and propane tank with a total of $125 taken

The suspect was captured on video during the last break-in, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call McDowell County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Andy Manis at 828-652-2237 or text TIP MCDOWELLSO and your tip to 888777.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win HVAC
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store