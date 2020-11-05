Burglar steals car after struggle with homeowner in Laurens Co.

(From: Laurens Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – Deputies say a burglar in Laurens County stole a car after a struggle with a homeowner Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Kitty Lane around 4:50pm.

The sheriff’s office said a homeowner arrived to find someone inside their home. After a struggle between the homeowner and the suspect, deputies said the suspect stole the homeowner’s car and left.

Laurens County deputies said the car was a gold 2011 Kia Rio with South Carolina license plate RVB776.

Anyone who knows the location of the car is asked not to approach and to call 911.

