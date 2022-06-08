ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A burial service will be held for unclaimed bodies Friday morning in Anderson County.

The county will hold the service at 10:00 a.m. at Civic Center Recycling Center located at 590 Woodcrest Drive.

This burial service is for bodies that have gone unclaimed or funds were not available for their funeral

arrangements, and are laid to rest.

The County Council and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office have taken the responsibility of providing dignified and respectful service to the underprivileged in our community.

“It’s important to have a place to be laid to rest with dignity and respect,” said Rusty Burns, County

Administrator. “It is equally important to have a place to visit and to know that your loved one was

provided a final resting place.”

The public is invited to attend the service.