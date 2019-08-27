14 hurt in school bus crash in McDowell Co.

Local News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:
broken glass accident wreck crash generic 1

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Officials say 14 people were taken to area hospitals after a school activity bus crashed in McDowell County, Monday night.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the crash happened shortly before 9:00pm on NC-226 north near the McDowell County / Mitchell County line.

The bus, belonging to the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Rutherford County, traveled 30 feet down an embankment, officials say.

Officials say one person was flown to Mission Hospital but that all injuries are not life-threatening.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store