14 hurt in school bus crash in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL CO., NC (WSPA) – Officials say 14 people were taken to area hospitals after a school activity bus crashed in McDowell County, Monday night.

According to McDowell County Emergency Management, the crash happened shortly before 9:00pm on NC-226 north near the McDowell County / Mitchell County line.

The bus, belonging to the Thomas Jefferson Classical Academy in Rutherford County, traveled 30 feet down an embankment, officials say.

Officials say one person was flown to Mission Hospital but that all injuries are not life-threatening.

