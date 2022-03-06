OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a bus overturned on SC Highway 24 in Oconee County causing minor injuries.

Oconee County Emergency Services said the incident happened on West Oak Highway (SC 24) near Four Tees Drive. The call came in just before 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Highway Patrol said a tour bus was traveling from North Carolina when the vehicle malfunctioned and the driver lost control, running off the right side of the road and overturning.

32 kids and 12 adults were on board. The crash caused minor injuries, but no one was transported to a hospital.