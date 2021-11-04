Bus driver arrested on 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct in Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Pickens County School bus driver was arrested on 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct Monday.

Pickens Police said an investigation started on Oct. 5 after a compliant was made to the police department about unwanted contact with the bus driver and a juvenile student.

The School District of Pickens County said it became aware of the complaint on Oct. 6 and the bus driver was removed from the workplace.

On Monday, police arrested Robert Allen Miller for 16 counts of criminal sexual conduct 3rd degree.

The safety and security of students in the School District of Pickens County (SDPC) is our top and most important priority. SDPC is committed to ensuring the safety of our students on the road to and at school.  The District continues to cooperate with local law enforcement to ensure this matter is handled efficiently and appropriately.  

School District of Pickens County

Miller is being held in the Pickens County Detention Center on $320,000 bond.

If anybody has any information involving this case, please contact the Pickens City Police Department at 864-878-6366.

