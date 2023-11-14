ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies in Abbeville County arrested a bus driver accused of assaulting two Dixie High School students.

The Abbeville County Sheriff’s Office said the school resource officer at the high school was notified that a bus driver had possibly assaulted a student. While investigating, the sheriff’s office said it was revealed that another student also reported being assaulted by the same employee.

Investigators arrested and charged 24-year-old Trasean Vintarius Lee, of Anderson, with first degree assault and battery and third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The sheriff’s office said Lee also worked as an assistant wrestling coach and a custodial worker at Dixie High School.

Lee has since been released on bond.

The Abbeville County School District said Lee was placed on administrative leave and then fired.