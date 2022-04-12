SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Attention bus riders in Spartanburg: Some routes are having to be changed due to a driver shortage.

City officials said they try to update people one or two days in advance, but with a shortage like this, sometimes that isn’t possible.

“I’ve been riding everyday, or most days, for over 20 years,” said Phillip Stone.

Stone is a rider who has been impacted by the driver shortage.

“It has actually meant that some afternoons, I have had to find an alternate way home,” he said.

He said most days he noticed the change earlier in the day.

“So it makes me think I clearly have to find another way to get home today,” said Stone.

Stone said if he can’t catch the 5:15, then he has to rely on coworkers, friends, or walk.

“I actually don’t drive, I’m too near-sighted to drive,” he said.

Chris George, with the city of Spartanburg, said they’re having trouble filling some of their part-time driver positions.

“That’s led to us having to, on some days, adjust our schedule, shorten hours, and things like that,” said George.

He said when schedules are changed, their most popular routes remain unaffected.

“We tend to do it later in the day when we know we have fewer riders. Also, adjusting routes that may not have as many folks depend on them,” he said.

That can leave commuters like Stone searching for a ride.

Normally, the buses run Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00p.m.

“What we’ve done is we’ve moved to the Saturday schedule through the week, and so, we would shut down in the early afternoon,” said George.

George said the city is discussing incentives to help fill driver positions. But in the meantime, they want people to know they’re doing what they can.

“We just encourage folks to be patient, we understand the frustration that folks are feeling, who depend on the bus system,” he said.

To check if your routes have been changed, or not, you can go to SPARTA’s website, or check Spartanburg City social media.