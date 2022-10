GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) — A bus was rear-ended on Pelham Road near Pelham Commons on Monday, according to the Greenville Police Department.

Greenville Police said the crash happened at 8:47 a.m. at 100 Pelham Road. The bus was rear-ended by a Ford SUV.

The person who rear-ended the bus in a Ford SUV was cited for driving too fast for the conditions, police said.

Three passengers and the driver of the bus were all transported to a nearby hospital.