Bus with 50 passengers crashes into ditch on Hwy 178

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A bus carrying 50 passengers crashed into a ditch on Moorefield Memorial Highway Sunday, Pickens County Emergency Management said.

According to Deputy Director Pierce Womack, no one suffered any major injuries and no one was transported to an area hospital.

Womack said the incident happened around 11:45 a.m. when a bus that was transporting 50 college students split off of the roadway on U.S. Highway 178 (Moorefield Memorial Hwy) into a ditch. Fire and EMS personnel had to help extricate the individuals from the bus.

The students were headed to a camp in North Carolina, Womack said. They were transferred to another bus and were able to continue their journey.