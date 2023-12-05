SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A portion of Business 85 which has been closed for more than two years is set to reopen Wednesday in Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina Department of Transportation said crews will begin removing barricades at 7 a.m. and the road should be fully open by the end of the day.

The road has been closed between Exit 3 (New Cut Road) and Exit 4B (Hearon Circle) since July 2021 while crews replaced bridges over the Norfolk Southern Railroad, Buffington Road, and Howard Street.

“I am pleased to announce the successful completion of the improvements to this corridor,” said South Carolina Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall in a statement. “We recognize the critical role of our interstate system in moving goods and people, connecting South Carolina to the global economy.”

Completed bridges are seen following a two-year bridge replacement project on Business 85 in Spartanburg County, S.C., December 4, 2023 (From: SCDOT)

The SCDOT said their personnel along with law enforcement will be in the area to help with the reopening.

Drivers should slow down and stay alert for directional signs Wednesday while the road is reopened.

The road was originally expected to reopen in July but was delayed twice.