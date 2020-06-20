Businesses in Clemson close after Coronavirus outbreak

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA)- City council members tell us that several employees who work in bars in downtown Clemson tested positive for COVID-19.

To play it safe, some of those businesses have shut the doors.

Carlos Montez is visiting Clemson this weekend with his daughter who is an incoming freshman at the University.

He says he didn’t expect the downtown area to look like such a ghost town.

“I don’t think it’s a good idea to close down totally,” Montez said. “There could be certain restrictions, precautions. There are certain things to make things safer, but to close down things 100%, I don’t think that has to be done.”

Tesshea Adams, who has been working in the Clemson area for four years as an Uber driver says she’s concerned.

“As an Uber driver, it’s scary. I primarily work the night hours to prevent people from drunk drivers,” Adams said. “Everywhere that has tested positive, I’ve either been in, been past, or picked up riders from.”

Adams has a guestbook in her car that she asks her Uber riders to sign so she can remember their names and build relationships with them.

Now that bars are closed, she’s missing out on some work, but she says the money she makes ubering isn’t what matters.



“I don’t want to go through my guestbook years later and see that one of my riders died from COVID that signed my guestbook. That’s not ok when it preventable,” Adams said.

Clemson’s city council released a statement saying the places that chose to shutdown are providing a “good example of corporate citizenship.”

Click here for a list of all the businesses in Clemson that are closed.