Businesses prepare as N. Carolina begins phase one of reopening

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Before North Carolina entered the first phase of reopening at 5:00p.m. Friday, business owners were hard at work finalizing preparation.

Chrissy Filka, owner of Beehive Resale Shop in Hendersonville, told 7News the preparation – from scrubbing every horizontal surface to sanitizing dressing rooms – made her feel like she was opening up for her very first day of owning the business.

“I am excited,” she said. “I am very, very grateful that we are able to reopen, and I am a little bit nervous.”

Phase one of reopening the state was announced by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday. The order dissolved the distinction between essential and nonessential businesses.

Retail shops like the Beehive are allowed to open at up to 50 percent capacity as long as they enforce social distancing best practices.

Store employees must wear masks and encourage shoppers to do the same.

Other businesses — including bars, entertainment stores, barber shops, salons and massage parlors — will not be allowed to reopen during phase one.

Phase one is set to last through May 22.

Then, phase two may begin if officials deem it the right time.