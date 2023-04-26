CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) — The Clemson City Council has approved a bid to renovate the three-way stop located at the intersection of Old Stone Church Road and Old Cherry Road.

An estimated 8,000 cars pass through the intersection daily as they drive to and from downtown Clemson and Clemson University, according to Council Member Lillian Boatwright.

“The congestion builds up pretty bad, especially depending on time of the day and year,” Nathan Hinkle, Clemson’s City Engineer, explained. “This is just a means to help traffic move more freely.”

The city plans to add a traffic signal and widen the roads in all three directions.

“We’re going to be adding a turning lane to all three directions,” Hinkle said.

The project is being funded by the City of Clemson, Clemson University and Pickens County Transportation Committee.

Hinkle said a traffic study conducted in 2018 graded the intersection, giving it a D minus. He said the renovations will bring that grade up to an A minus.

“During football games, it backs up a lot,” Hinkle said. “It’s going to make it easier to get to and from campus.”

Council Member Lillian Boatwright provided the following statement to 7NEWS about the project:

“This project will do two things- upgrade an intersection that an estimated 8,000 cars pass through each day, and allow for better traffic flow in surrounding neighborhoods and roads. Students, University employees, and local residents all use Old Stone Church and Cherry Roads to get to work, home, class, and activities. Residents of Fort Rutledge Rd. and Crestwood Dr. neighborhoods will see more frequent gaps in traffic, allowing for safer entrance to Cherry Rd., and added turn lanes and signalization will move traffic through the intersection quicker but also more safely.” Lillian Boatwright, Clemson City Council Member

Construction is expected to begin in late May. Hinkle said the city hopes most of the work will be completed by Clemson University’s first home football game on September 9.