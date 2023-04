SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The made-from-scratch biscuit and Southern breakfast chain founded in North Carolina will open two locations in the Upstate.

The Town of Duncan confirmed Wednesday that a Biscuitville location is coming soon to East Main Street.

Another Biscuitville restaurant is expected to be located in Greer.

Both locations’ opening dates have yet to be announced according to officials.

