Byrnes Rebels Touchdown Club trailer stolen from Spartanburg Co. neighborhood; investigation underway

Courtesy of Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the public’s help in finding a stolen trailer belonging to the Byrnes Rebels Touchdown Club.

According to the release, the trailer contained approximately $30,000 of Byrnes merchandise and was taken from the community center parking lot in the Rogers Mill subdivision between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information that could help investigators, call 864-503-4600, email jkramer@spartanburgcounty.org or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).

According to the release, information that leads to the recovery of the trailer, or those responsible for the theft, could be eligible for a cash reward.

