GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Camp Courage returned in person this week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. The week-long camp is available for children being treated at the BI-LO Charities Children’s Cancer Center through Prisma Health Children’s Hospital. It is free for all campers.

“Our campers have either had or have had varying oncology or hematology diagnoses,” explained Camp Courage Director Ericka Turner.

Campers spend the week doing different activities, including fishing, canoeing and climbing through a ropes course. They learn about teamwork and how to cope during times of crisis. A medical team is on hand to make sure all campers stay safe.

“It’s been amazing,” said camper David Spracher.

“It was a really, really fun experience where I didn’t feel like I had to monitor myself as much because I knew my nurses and doctors were here to look out for me,” added camp counselor Collene Belue.

Belue spent three years as a camper. Now, she is a counselor.

“I really enjoyed meeting other kids who were here,” said Belue.

Belue said the camp made her feel like she was not alone.

“Sometimes, it’s awkward talking about stuff you go through at the hospital,” explained Belue. “When you come and meet kids who are going through the same thing, its really a bonding experience.”

“That they are able to come to camp in the safest way possible and interact with their peers who have gone through similar medical experiences, is just invaluable,” added Turner.

To learn more about Camp Courage, click here.