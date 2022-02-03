Camper burns down in overnight blaze in Seneca

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — A camper burned to the ground overnight in Seneca, at an address off Hoyt Street. The Seneca Fire Department says nobody was injured in the blaze. An investigation into the cause of the fire is scheduled to continue today.

According to Seneca Fire Department Chief Richie Caudill, neighbors initially told crews that two people were inside the camper when it caught fire; however, firefighters did not find anyone inside. After putting out the fire, crews searched nearby for the individuals believed to be inside but the search turned up empty.

Multiple people who live in the neighborhood say drugs are a problem in the area. No arrests have been made in connection to the blaze and a cause is still undetermined.