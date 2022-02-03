Camper burns down in overnight blaze in Seneca

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) — A camper burned to the ground overnight in Seneca, at an address off Hoyt Street. The Seneca Fire Department says nobody was injured in the blaze. An investigation into the cause of the fire is scheduled to continue today. 

According to Seneca Fire Department Chief Richie Caudill, neighbors initially told crews that two people were inside the camper when it caught fire; however, firefighters did not find anyone inside. After putting out the fire, crews searched nearby for the individuals believed to be inside but the search turned up empty. 

Multiple people who live in the neighborhood say drugs are a problem in the area. No arrests have been made in connection to the blaze and a cause is still undetermined.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store